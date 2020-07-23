Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $190,000 in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

