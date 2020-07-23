Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $193,000 in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $403.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

