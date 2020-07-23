Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $194,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 768.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $57.84 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $63.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

