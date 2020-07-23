Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $194,000 in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.31% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSA opened at $41.20 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

