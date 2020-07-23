Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $195,000 in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.37% of Ashford as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Ashford Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

