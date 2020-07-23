Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $200,000 in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 607,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,972 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

