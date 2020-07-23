Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 727,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 110.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

IMMU opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 3.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

