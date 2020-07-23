Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE KB opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

