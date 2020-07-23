Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $192,000 Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

