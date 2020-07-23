Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

