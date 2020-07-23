Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 103,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $758.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

