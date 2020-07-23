Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Cleantech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

