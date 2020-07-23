Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

