Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,760 Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

