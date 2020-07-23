Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,400 Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 305,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

