Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

