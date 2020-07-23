Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,724 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

