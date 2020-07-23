Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

