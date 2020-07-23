Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 33.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Infinera Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

