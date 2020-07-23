Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 60.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 895,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 337,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 26.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 120.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

