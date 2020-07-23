Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

