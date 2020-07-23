Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Kirby by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kirby by 81.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,415 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:KEX opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

