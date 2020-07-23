Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Beverage by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $68.86.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

