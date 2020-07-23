AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 108,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $57.67 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

