Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.34

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 372392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alacer Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$190.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.