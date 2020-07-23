Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNA. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

