Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,568.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,070.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,371.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.