Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

