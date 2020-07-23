Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.