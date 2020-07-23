Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

