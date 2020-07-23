Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.