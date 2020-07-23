American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

AEP stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

