American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of American Woodmark worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.