Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $466.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.87 million and the highest is $513.35 million. Air Lease posted sales of $471.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE AL opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

