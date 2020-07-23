Analysts Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $51.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.28 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,434.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $104.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.95 million, with estimates ranging from $16.74 million to $31.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

MEIP opened at $3.16 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 655,551 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 3,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 490,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

