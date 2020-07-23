Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,938,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 51,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

