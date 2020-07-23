ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) were down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 1,861,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 453,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.83.

In other ARHT Media news, Director David Wetherald sold 100,000 shares of ARHT Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,652,159.60.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

