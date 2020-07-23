Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report sales of $194.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.40 million and the highest is $196.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $200.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $831.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $912.80 million to $923.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

