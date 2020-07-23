August J. Troendle Sells 19,309 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $2,033,623.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,944,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.