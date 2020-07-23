Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.69

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 4255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

