Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.72% of Axos Financial worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

