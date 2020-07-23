B. Riley Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $435.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $361.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

