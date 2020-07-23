Bank of America Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

