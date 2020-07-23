Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

