BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.