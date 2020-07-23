BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

