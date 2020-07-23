BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

