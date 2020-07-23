BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Stericycle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

