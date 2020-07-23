BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,268,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 341,908 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.47). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

