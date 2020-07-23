BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 47.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

